Raytheon Awarded $375 Million Initial Contract to Upgrade U.S. Air Force Air and Space Operations Centers

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued April 26, 2017)

HAMPTON, Va. --- The U.S. Air Force Materiel Command has awarded Raytheon Company a contract with an initial value of up to $375 million over six years to sustain and modernize the Air and Space Operations Center Weapon System, or AOC WS. Under the contract, Raytheon will update the existing AOC WS baseline software and develop and deploy new software upgrades to improve air and space command and control operations.



Air and Space Operations Centers provide a strategic capability for the U.S. Air Force with operators at 22 global locations using the AOC WS to command and control aircraft through all of the Air Force's critical missions.



"Raytheon will use our unmatched cyber, automation and analytics expertise to modernize the Air Force's weapons system, providing an advantage in everything from security to actionable insight in the digital battlespace," said Dave Wajsgras, president of Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services.



"Raytheon's innovative modernization through sustainment approach incrementally improves systems without interruption to critical missions," said Todd Probert, vice president of Mission Support and Modernization at Raytheon IIS. "In addition, the use of software development best practices, such as Agile and DevOps, speeds up the delivery of these systems to the warfighter."



Raytheon is hiring for the new team based in Hampton, Virginia. Open positions include system architects, software developers, cyber engineers, IT help desk and more.





