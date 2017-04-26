Successful Dual Firing Marks Major Milestone on Meteor Programme for Eurofighter Typhoon

(Source: Eurofighter GmbH; issued April 26, 2017)

A Spanish air force Eurofighter takes off for the latest phase of the integration of the MBDA Meteor missile, during which two missiles were fired simultaneously. (EF photo)

HALLBERGMOOS, Germany --- A Eurofighter Typhoon has successfully completed a simultaneous firing of two MBDA Meteor Beyond Visual Range air-to-air missiles as part of a major programme of work to integrate the weapon on to the aircraft.



The test was conducted using Airbus Defence & Space Instrumented Production Aircraft (IPA) 4 with the support of BAE Systems, Eurofighter GmbH, MBDA and the UK’s Ministry of Defence.



The trial was used to test successful engagement of targets and the simultaneous two-way data link between two missiles and the aircraft. The data gathered follows a series of six successful Meteor firings conducted from Eurofighter Typhoon in 2016. Following loading activity at BAE Systems’ Military Air & Information site, in Warton, UK, the trials took place over the UK’s Hebrides Range.



It is the latest successful flight trial conducted by the Eurofighter Partner Companies as part of a major programme of work to add additional capability on to Eurofighter Typhoon, ensuring it is ready to meet the threats of the future.



Andy Flynn, Eurofighter Delivery Director for BAE Systems UK, said: “This is another major milestone on the Meteor programme and the first successful test of a dual firing. Meteor brings to Eurofighter Typhoon an unparalleled air-to-air engagement capability and this successful trial – following on from a series of firings last year – is further evidence of how the Eurofighter Partner Companies are working together to deliver major enhancements to Typhoon’s multi-role capabilities.”



Customer Operational Evaluation and Training with Meteor is due to take place with the UK Royal Air Force later this year.





