Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 26, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded $422,738,589 for cost-plus-fixed-fee modification P00022 to the previously awarded low-rate initial production Lot 10 F-35 Lightning II advance acquisition contract (N00019-15-C-0003).



This modification provides the procurement of production non-recurring special tooling and special test equipment to support the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter production.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (28.4 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (8 percent); El Segundo, California (7.6 percent); San Diego, California (6.4 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (4.5 percent); Palmdale, California (3.3 percent); Orlando, Florida (2.5 percent); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (2.1 percent); Garden Grove, California (1.9 percent); Marietta, Georgia (1.6 percent); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (1.5 percent); East Aurora, New York (0.9 percent); Melbourne, Florida (0.7 percent); Owego, New York (0.7 percent); Tempe, Arizona (0.5 percent); Hauppauge, New York (0.3 percent); Williston, Vermont (0.2 percent); and various other locations inside and outside the continental U.S. (28.9 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2020.



Fiscal 2015 and 2016 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps); international partner; and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $422,738,589 are being obligated at time of award, $102,044,001 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This order combines purchases for the Air Force ($142,002,213; 33.6 percent); Navy ($71,001,106; 16.8 percent); Marine Corps ($71,001,106; 16.8 percent); international partners ($71,818,559; 17 percent), and foreign military sales customers ($66,915,605; 15.8 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: One wonders why, at this stage of F-35 production, $422 million’s worth of “special tooling and special test equipment” should be needed for Lot 10, while the previous 9 production lots managed to do without them.)



-ends-

