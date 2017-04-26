Arun Jaitley Says India-Russia Defence Engagement Will Continue to Grow

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued April 26, 2017)

The Minister of Defence, Finance and Corporate Affairs, Shri Arun Jaitley attended the 6th Moscow Conference on International Security on 25 and 26 April 2017 and spoke at the plenary session.



The Defence Minister had a warm and productive meeting with his Russian counterpart Mr. Sergei Shoigu.



In his remarks to the media after his meeting with the Russian Defence Minister, Shri Jaitley said, “India has traditionally been participating in the Moscow Conference on International Security. This year it was decided that Indian Defence Minister will participate in the Conference. Both in the Conference and also bilaterally with the Defence Minister of Russia, I had very fruitful discussions”.



“Diplomatic relations between India – Russia are in the 70th year. This is a relationship which goes far beyond just the relations between the Governments. Russia has been a true and trusted friend of India, which is regarded so by the people of India, and there has been a much greater cooperation at the level of Defence. It is a cooperation which extends to Joint Military exercises, training cooperation and also with regard to supply of equipment which India purchases from Russia.



“We have future plans to set up manufacturing units in India and these are subjects of discussion which came up in my bilateral meeting with the Defence Minister and I am sure with the level of engagement we have, this relationship will continue to grow”, Shri Jaitley stated.



