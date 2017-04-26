China Southern Airlines Orders 20 Airbus A350 XWBs

China Southern Airlines has signed a purchase agreement with Airbus for 20 A350-900s, becoming the latest customer for the aircraft.



China Southern Airlines now operates one of the largest Airbus fleet in the world with more than 300 Airbus aircraft in service, comprising the A320 Family, the A330 Family and five A380s.



Tan Wangeng, President of China Southern Airlines said: “With its very long range capability, economic fuel consumption and spacious cabin, the A350 XWB is the ideal choice for our international long haul routes. The introduction of the A350 XWB will help to strengthen our position as one of the world’s leading international carriers.”



“We are proud to welcome China Southern Airlines as the latest airline to select the A350 XWB,” said John Leahy, Chief Operating Officer Customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft. “The unrivalled operational performance, fuel efficiency and cabin comfort of the A350 XWB will give China Southern Airlines a competitive edge on its international network.”



The A350 XWB features the latest aerodynamic design, carbon fiber fuselage and wings, plus new fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce engines. Together, these latest technologies translate into unrivalled levels of operational efficiency, with a 25 percent reduction in fuel burn and emissions, and significantly lower maintenance costs.



The spaciousness, quietness, beautiful interior and mood lighting in the cabin contribute to superior levels of comfort and well-being, setting new standards in terms of in-flight experience for all passengers.



With this latest order, Airbus has recorded a total of 841 firm orders for the A350 XWB from 45 customers worldwide, making it one of the most successful widebody aircraft ever.



Rolls-Royce Welcomes China Southern Airlines Order

Rolls-Royce welcomes the decision by China Southern Airlines to select 20 Airbus A350-900 aircraft, powered by our Trent XWB engine.



The Trent XWB is the world’s most efficient large aero engine and has been selected by more than 40 customers to date. With over 1,600 engines ordered, it is also the fastest selling wide body jet engine ever.



Dominic Horwood, Rolls-Royce, Director, Customers and Services – Civil Aerospace, said: “We are delighted to be building on a long and successful relationship with China Southern. Our Trent XWB engine delivers excellent efficiency and lower emissions which will complement their expanding fleet.”



This is China Southern Airlines’ first selection of the Airbus A350-900. Its Rolls-Royce powered fleet includes Airbus A330s, Airbus A380s and Boeing 757s.



Last November China Southern Airlines announced an order for ten Airbus A330 aircraft which are to be powered by Trent 700 engines in a deal worth $700m.



The order included TotalCare long-term engine service support.



