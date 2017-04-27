Russian and Thailand are Developing Military-Technical Cooperation Agreement

Russia and Thailand are to sign an agreement in the field of security as well as intergovernmental agreement on military-technical cooperation.



Deputy Defence Minister Lieutenant General Alexander Fomin stated this at the meeting with Deputy Defence Minister of Thailand Udomdej Sitabutr at the VI Moscow Conference on International Security.



Alexander Fomin stressed that the Conference was aimed to unite nations and states in countering terrorism.



“It is obvious, that not a single country can eliminate terrorist alone. It is necessary to eliminate terrorism in your own country and provide assistance to other countries as it transfers from one territory to another,” noted Alexander Fomin.



According to him, cooperation of Russia and Thailand has significantly intensified in this field.



Saudi Arabia Wants to Buy Modern Russian Armament

Deputy Defence Minister Lieutenant General Alexander Fomin stated this in course of his meeting with Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Lieutenant General Hamid al-Ruweili at the VI Moscow Conference on International Security.



As Alexander Fomin said, military cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia “has intensified within last two-three years”.



“We have been working hard for 2.5 years. We have a list of your requests in terms of possible arms procurement,” said Lieutenant General Alexander Fomin.



According to him, Russian military department in interested in progressive development of military and technical cooperation. “We look forward to continued open and trusted dialogue on all range of issues, which we are interested in,” stated Russian Deputy Defence Minister.



