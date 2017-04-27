Russia and Thailand are to sign an agreement in the field of security as well as intergovernmental agreement on military-technical cooperation.
Deputy Defence Minister Lieutenant General Alexander Fomin stated this at the meeting with Deputy Defence Minister of Thailand Udomdej Sitabutr at the VI Moscow Conference on International Security.
Alexander Fomin stressed that the Conference was aimed to unite nations and states in countering terrorism.
“It is obvious, that not a single country can eliminate terrorist alone. It is necessary to eliminate terrorism in your own country and provide assistance to other countries as it transfers from one territory to another,” noted Alexander Fomin.
According to him, cooperation of Russia and Thailand has significantly intensified in this field.
“Both parties are actively developing military and technical cooperation between two countries. The states are to sign an agreement in the field of security as well as intergovernmental agreement on military-technical cooperation,” stated Alexander Fomin.
