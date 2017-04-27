Next Generation Delivery Services Contract Awarded April 27, 2017

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 27, 2017)

The Department of Defense's United States Transportation Command awarded a government-wide package delivery services contract (Next Generation Delivery Services - NGDS) valued at over $2 billion, to Federal Express Corporation, United Parcel Service, and Polar Air Cargo (primary subcontractor DHL) on April 26, 2017.



The government-wide contract is a best-in-class contract for domestic and international express small package delivery services, and domestic ground small package delivery services. Contract performance will begin Oct. 1, 2017.



The contract represents the federal government's acquisition approach to consolidate federal package delivery contracts into one government-wide contract under the purview of DoD's U.S. Transportation Command, a specialized buyer of transportation services on a global scale.



NGDS is a fundamental change in acquiring package delivery services and capitalizes on key principles: leveraging the federal government's buying power; reducing the number of contract vehicles; and strengthening demand management practices.



The contract is a result of collaborative efforts of an interagency team of DoD and executive agency representatives, working together to design a government -wide solution based on the principles of category management.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: The contract was actually awarded on April 26, and not April 27: see below.)



(ends)



Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 26, 2017)

-- Federal Express Corp., Memphis, Tennessee, was awarded a five-year $2,351,165,436 (estimated) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, fixed-price next generation delivery service contract.

This contract provides express small package delivery services for international shipments and express and ground small package delivery services for domestic shipments.

Service shall be provided for the federal government, contractors who have a cost-reimbursable contract line item number under another government contract which includes transportation of small packages, and other authorized users.

Services required include time-definite, door-to-door pickup and delivery, transportation, timely and accurate in-transit visibility, and customs clearance processing (if applicable).

This contract may include shipments of foreign military sales. Work will be performed internationally and domestically, with an expected completion date of Sept. 30, 2022.

Fiscal 2017 transportation working capital funds in the amount of $1,500 are being obligated at time of award as a minimum guarantee per awardee; remaining funds will be obligated on individual task orders. This contract was a competitive acquisition and three offers were received.

The U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity (HTC711-17-D-C001).





-- United Parcel Service Co., Louisville, Kentucky, was awarded a five-year $2,350,140,238 (estimated) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, fixed-price next generation delivery service contract.

This contract provides express small package delivery services for international shipments and express and ground small package delivery services for domestic shipments.

Service shall be provided for the federal government, contractors who have a cost-reimbursable contract line item number under another government contract which includes transportation of small packages, and other authorized users.

Services required include time-definite, door-to-door pickup and delivery, transportation, timely and accurate in-transit visibility, and customs clearance processing (if applicable). This contract may include shipments of foreign military sales.

Work will be performed internationally and domestically, with an expected completion date of Sept. 30, 2022.

Fiscal 2017 transportation working capital funds in the amount of $1,500 are being obligated at time of award as a minimum guarantee per awardee; remaining funds will be obligated on individual task orders. This contract was a competitive acquisition and three offers were received.

The U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity (HTC711-17-D-C003).





-- Polar Air Cargo Worldwide Inc., Purchase, New York, was awarded a five-year $199,006,989 (estimated) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, fixed-price next generation delivery service contract.

This contract provides express small package delivery services for international shipments.

Service shall be provided for the federal government, contractors who have a cost-reimbursable contract line item number under another government contract which includes transportation of small packages, and other authorized users.

Services required include time-definite, door-to-door pickup and delivery, transportation, timely and accurate in-transit visibility, and customs clearance processing (if applicable).

This contract may include shipments of foreign military sales. Work will be performed internationally and domestically, with an expected completion date of Sept. 30, 2022.

Fiscal 2017 transportation working capital funds in the amount of $1,500 are being obligated at time of award as a minimum guarantee per awardee; remaining funds will be obligated on individual task orders. This contract was a competitive acquisition and three offers were received.

The U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity (HTC71117DC002).



-ends-

