Lawmakers Urge Secretary of Defense to Expedite Replacement of Aging UH-1N Helicopters

(Source: US Senator Richard Blumenthal; issued April 27, 2017)

WASHINGTON, DC --- U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Representative Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) today led a bipartisan, bicameral group of lawmakers in expressing ‘grave concern’ regarding delays in replacing Vietnam-era UH-1N helicopters and urging the Secretary of Defense to expedite the fielding of new helicopters.While these helicopters are responsible for protecting our nation’s intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) fleet and National Capitol Region, U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM) has deemed these helicopters insufficient for addressing current threats to our national security.The U.S. Air Force’s acquisition program to replace these aging helicopters has suffered repeated delays, highlighted earlier this month in an exchange between STRATCOM Commander General Hyten and Senator Blumenthal at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.“We write to bring your attention to our grave concern regarding continued delays to modernize the UH-1N “Huey” helicopter fleet that protects our critical inter-continental ballistic missile sites and performs the continuity of government mission for the National Capitol Region,” the Senators wrote in a letter to the Secretary of Defense today. “The U.S. Air Force’s UH-1N replacement program has been identified as deficient since 2001.“The average age of the UH-1N is more than 40 years, and continues to operate under national security waivers because it is incapable of meeting requirements for speed, range, payload, armament, and survivability. Given this situation and STRATCOM’s repeated urgings to address it, we urge you to do everything you can to expedite the fielding of new helicopters that can support these critical missions.”Today’s letter was also signed by Senators Tom Cotton (R-AR), Jon Tester (D-MT), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND), and John Hoeven (R-ND), and Representatives Joe Courtney (D-CT), Elizabeth Esty (D-CT), John Larson (D-CT), Jim Himes (D-CT), Liz Cheney (R-WY), Tom Reed (R-NY), and Adrian Smith (R-NE).-ends-