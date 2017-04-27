Military Expert Says Mass Production of New Carrier-Based Fighter ‘Fully Expected’

(Source: People's Daily Online; issued, April 27, 2017)

As attention is focused on the J-15B jet after the launch of China’s first domestically produced aircraft carrier, a military expert has said that mass production of new carrier-based fighters can definitely be expected.



Yin Zhuo made the remarks in response to reports that China has suspended production of its J-15 fighters, and will start production of J-15B fighters. J-15B fighters are equipped with active electronically scanned array radars. They can compete with U.S.-made F-35B fighters in terms of detecting range and capability, which means they are competitive in battles to control air and sea, according to media reports.



-ends-

