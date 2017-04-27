Latvia and Austria Sign An Agreement on the Acquisition of Self-Propelled Howitzers

(Source: Latvia Ministry of Defence; issued April 27, 2017)

DefMin @RaimondsBrg just signed

Ministry of Defence of Latvia and Austrian Ministry of Defence and Sport has signed a bilateral agreement on the acquisition of the type M109A5Oe self-propelled howitzer system, including fire control centre and training platforms.Acquisition of altogether 47 howitzers from Austria will boost indirect fire support capacity of Latvian Armed Forces and promote Latvia’s full engagement in NATO operations and training activities. Howitzers procured by Latvia were fully modernized between 2003 and 2007, and then mothballed.‘We highly appreciate the good cooperation with our Austrian colleagues in boosting Latvia’s indirect fire support capabilities. We are grateful to Austrian Defence Ministry and its Armed Forces for the immense support and input in promoting the signing and implementation of bilateral agreements, as well as delivering various training activities to Latvian soldiers. I visited Austria and initiated negotiations on the acquisition of self-propelled howitzers about a year ago, and now we see our plans coming true,’ said Raimonds Bergmanis, Latvian Minister of Defence, to his Austrian colleague Hans Peter Doskozil during the meeting.