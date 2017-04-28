Investigation of Helicopter Accident At Turøy Near Bergen In Hordaland County, Norway

(Source: Accident Investigation Board Norway; issued April 28, 2017)

On 29 April 2016, the Main Rotor Head (MRH) and mast suddenly detached from an Airbus Helicopters EC 225 LP en-route from Gullfaks B to Bergen Airport Flesland. The helicopter impacted on a small island east of Turøy. All 13 people on board perished.One year has passed since the helicopter accident near Turøy, Norway, 29 April 2016. The Accident Investigation Board Norway publishes a new preliminary report.The Accident Investigation Board Norway (AIBN) issues a preliminary report within 12 months following the accident. This is in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 996/2010 Article 16. This report is a preliminary and incomplete representation of the AIBN's investigations in connection with the accident.The preliminary report is extensive, but contains mainly factual information. The report describes the accident sequence, as well as the background and circumstances of the flight.Furthermore, the report includes information about the search for parts, a technical description of the helicopter, and details from the extensive investigation that is still ongoing. The report contains a brief analysis, and information about further investigations.The AIBN issues no safety recommendations at this stage of the investigation.The investigation continues. Only the final report will represent the complete investigation and be the official document of the AIBN.-ends-