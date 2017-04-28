Saab Receives Order from FMV for Next Generation Anti-Ship Missiles

(Source: Saab; issued April 28, 2017)

Defence and security company Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) for production of next generation anti-ship missiles. The total order value amounts to SEK 500 million and deliveries will begin in the mid-2020s.



In March 2017, Saab announced an order from FMV for development and production of the next generation anti-ship missile system. It will be delivered to the Swedish Armed Forces and will be integrated on both the new Gripen E fighters and the Visby class corvettes. This new order covers deliveries of additional missiles.



“With these missiles, the Swedish Armed Forces will have an outstanding capability to defeat any target, on both land and sea at long distances. The system also allows them to engage targets regardless of weather conditions and enemy countermeasures”, says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab business area Dynamics.



The next generation anti-ship missile system combines proven capabilities from the RBS15 anti-ship missile family with new and enhanced capabilities. The RBS15 is a missile system that has been used by navies, coastal batteries and air forces for almost 30 years.



The next generation missile system has an improved combat range, an upgraded missile seeker, and a lower mass compared to the earlier system. It also has an ability to combat a wide spectrum of naval and land-based targets, an all-weather capability and a new design enabling future growth potential. The RBS15 missile family is jointly produced by Saab and Diehl Defence.





