Latest Royal Navy SSN, Audacious, Readied for Tomorrow’s Launch

(Source: compiled by Defense-Aerospace.com; posted April 28, 2017)

HMS Audacious, an Astute-class nuclear attack submarine, has left the covered hall in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, where she was built and is preparing for her floating out ceremony, scheduled for tomorrow, April 28. (BAE Systems photo)

HMS Audacious, an Astute-class nuclear attack submarine, has left the covered hall in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, where it was built.



The 7,400 tonne submarine, which costs over £1 billion, is pictured edging out of her dry dock at Barrow-in-Furness, earlier today as preparations began to prepare her for her floating-out ceremony, on Saturday April 29, during which she will finally enter the water.



The future HMS Audacious is the fourth Astute-class boat commissioned by the British Government. Although the same design as her three sisters, Audacious will benefit from improvements identified during their build and trial to improve performance.



The Astute Class is being built by BAE Systems, which employs around 8,000 people in its Submarines business, including those that work on the Astute programme, with thousands more working in the UK submarine supply chain.



Featuring the latest nuclear-powered technology, the Astute class can circumnavigate the world submerged, manufacturing the crew’s oxygen from seawater as they go.



They also have the ability to operate covertly and remain undetected in almost all circumstances despite being 50 per cent bigger than the Royal Navy’s current Trafalgar Class submarines, which are to be replaced by the Dreadnought class.



-ends-

