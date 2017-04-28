General Dynamics European Land Systems Demonstrates the Piranha 8X8 Wheeled Armoured Vehicle to the Bulgarian Army

(Source: GD European Land Systems; issued April 28, 2017)

The Piranha IV, armed with a 30mm remote-controlled weapon station and an anti-tank guided missile system, seen here during its demonstration in Bulgaria, where it is competing for the Battalion Battle Group contract. (GDELS photo)

KAZANLAK, Bulgaria --- The Piranha Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV), a member of the Piranha family of vehicles, was officially presented on April 27th at the Military polygon Tylbeto near the city of Kazanlak in Bulgaria. The Military Unit Tylbeto in Kazanlak hosted the vehicle demonstration event, with a broad military audience, state officials and authorities and local industry in attendance.



Together with its partners, General Dynamics Mission Systems and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, General Dynamics European Land Systems successfully conducted the three-day vehicle demonstration and live firing event with a Piranha IFV equipped with a 30mm NATO-compliant remote controlled weapon station, an anti-tank guided missile system and a fully integrated communication information system. The vehicle is a candidate for the Bulgarian Army’s Battalion Battle Group acquisition project.



“General Dynamics European Land Systems is honoured to have the opportunity to present the full range of the Piranha system capabilities to the Bulgarian Army. With our proven technology and advanced system capabilities, we are confident in our ability to provide the Bulgarian Army with a compliant solution,” said Dr. Thomas Kauffmann, Vice President of International Business & Services of General Dynamics European Land Systems.





General Dynamics European Land Systems, headquartered in Madrid, Spain, is a business unit of General Dynamics, and conducts its business through five European operating sites located in Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, Spain and Switzerland. With over 1,800 highly skilled technical employees, the company designs, manufactures and delivers world-class land combat systems, including wheeled, tracked and amphibious vehicles, bridge systems, armaments and munitions, to global customers.



