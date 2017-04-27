NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) – Continuation of C-17 Logistics Support Services and Equipment

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) for continuation of C-17 logistics support services and equipment. The estimated cost is $300 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on April 27, 2017.



The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has requested the possible sale of follow-on support for three (3) C-17 aircraft to include participation in the Global Reach Improvement Program, contract labor for Class I modifications and kits, in-country contractor support, alternate mission equipment, major modification and retrofit, software support, aircraft maintenance and technical support, support equipment, personnel training and training equipment, additional spare and repair parts, technical orders and publications, airworthiness certification support, engine logistics support, inspections, and other U.S. Government and contractor engineering, logistics and program support.



The total estimated program cost is $300 million.



This proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States (U.S.) by providing sustainment for three (3) C-17s operated by a consortium of twelve nations, including the U.S. This program flies missions in and around Europe, Afghanistan, Iraq, the Levant, and North Africa. This proposed sale will provide a similar readiness level for these C-17s as U.S.-operated C-17s. The current FMS case supporting these C-17s will expire on 20 September 2017.



The proposed sale will advance U.S. and NATO policy goals of expanding the capabilities of strategic airlift to NATO allies and partners and sustain the ability to deploy in support of contingency operations outside of Europe. As the C-17 is a support asset, it would not affect the basic military balance in the region. NSPA will have no difficulty absorbing this support.



The prime contractor will be the Boeing Corporation of Chicago, Illinois. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to the NATO Support and Procurement Agency.



There will be no adverse impact to U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale. All defense articles and services listed in this transmittal are authorized for release and export to the NSPA.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) – Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) System Components

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) for Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) system components. The estimated cost is $33.5 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on April 27, 2017.



The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) requested the sale of fourteen (14) Guardian Laser Transmitter Assemblies (GLTA) and six (6) LAIRCM System Processor Replacements (LSPR) along with contractor spares, consumables, support equipment, technical data, aircraft installation, flight test, certification, publications and training in order to upgrade the AN/AAQ-24(V) LAIRCM system on three (3) of its C-17 aircraft. The estimated total value is $33.5 million.



This proposed sale contributes to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by enhancing the aircraft self-protection capabilities of C-17 aircraft operated by the NATO Airlift Management (NAM) Programme, a consortium of 12 nations, including the United States. The partner nations in this program fly missions in and around Europe, Afghanistan, Iraq, the Levant, and North Africa. This sale an enhanced military capability for the NAM, and will assist its associated nations in providing airlift for personnel and equipment to locations requiring enhanced threat countermeasures.



The proposed sale advances U.S. and NATO policy goals of expanding the capabilities of strategic airlift to NATO allies and partners. The capabilities associated with this proposed sale bolster the military strength of the NATO alliance and its partners by increasing the self-protection capabilities of NAM airlift aircraft. NSPA will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment.



As these systems are defensive in nature, the proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor for production is Northrup Grumman of Rolling Meadows, Illinois. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to NATO.



There will be no adverse impact to U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



