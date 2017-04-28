Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 28, 2017)

Unit-ASRC Construction LLC, Anchorage, Alaska, was awarded an $112,949,720 firm-fixed-price contract for Long Range Discrimination Radar Construction Package No. 1, Mission Control Facility.



Bids were solicited via the Internet with three received. Work will be performed in Clear Air Force Base, Alaska, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 30, 2019.



Fiscal 2017 military construction; and research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $112,949,720 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Elmendorf Air Force Base, Alaska, is the contracting activity (W911KB-17-C-0002).



