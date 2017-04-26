Israel – 76mm Naval Gun and Technical Support

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Apr. 28, 2017)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Israel for 76mm Naval Gun and Technical Support. The estimated cost is $440 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on April 26, 2017.



The Government of Israel has requested a possible sale of thirteen (13) 76mm naval guns.



Also included are shipboard spares to support their operation and preventive maintenance; spares to support repairs; special tools needed for maintenance; holding and transportation fixtures; test equipment; technical manuals, other documentation, and publications; U.S. Government and the contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services; site surveys of ships and maintenance facilities; installation, checkouts and testing of the systems on the boats; operations and maintenance training; and other related support services.



The estimated cost is $440 million.



The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to U.S. national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability. This proposed sale is consistent with those objectives. This proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a strategic regional partner that has been, and continues to be, an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East.



The proposed sale will improve Israel’s capability to meet current and future threats in the defense of its borders and territorial waters. The naval guns will be installed on Israeli Navy SA’AR 4.5 and SA’AR 6 Missile Patrol Boats. One gun will be located at an Israeli Naval Training Center to be used for training maintenance personnel. Israel will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.



The proposed equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The potential principal contractor will be DRS North America (a Leonardo company). There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Israel.



There is no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



