Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 28, 2017)

Lockheed Martin, Orlando, Florida, was awarded a $332,136,017 firm-fixed-price foreign military sales (United Kingdom, Egypt, India, Korea, Republic of Indonesia, Taiwan, Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Poland) contract for Modernized Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision Sensor System, subcomponent production, and technical services for the Apache attack helicopter.



One bid was solicited and one bid received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2018.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W52P1J-17-D-0043).



