For Rauma Marine Constructions, A Design Contract for the Defense Forces Squadron 2020 Acquisitions

(Source: Rauma Marine Constructions; issued April 28, 2017)

(Issued in Finnish; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

On April 28, 2017, Rauma Marine Constructions and the Defense Forces signed a contract for the design of the four new multi-mission corvettes of the Squadron 2020 program.



According to the agreement, the design of the ships will take into account the capabilities of the Defense Forces, the ability of the vessels to remain at sea at all times and in all weather and ice conditions, the ability to conduct naval operations, their sea-keeping capabilities and their capability for submarine combat. These are clear strengths of Rauma Marine Constructions as a shipbuilder.



"All Finnish fighting ships have been built in Rauma. There have been vessels here since 1986. The agreement now concluded will hopefully continue this tradition for the next decade," says Heikki Pöntynen, Managing Director of Rauma Marine Constructions.



The design agreement follows the Letter of Intent



Rauma Marine Constructions and Defense Forces signed a letter of intent in September 2016. In a three-stage procedure, the design contract is to be followed by a construction contract, now scheduled for January-February 2018.



"Rauma Marine Constructions was selected as a designer for the ships, above all because they were able to meet the expectations that the Letter of Intent required. In our view, the company has the ability to produce these high-quality vessels in close cooperation with the Defense Forces," says Commodore Veli-Pekka Heinonen from the Finnish Defense Forces Logistics Institute.



Domesticity and security of supply are decisive factors



The design and construction of these multi-mission warships have a key role to play in ensuring a robust degree of domesticity and security of supply.



"Ships are to be built domestically. The project is subject to EU directives and to Finnish legislation, so that international co-operation can be used to build national security of supply. For Finland's defense capability, it is important that ships are provided with security of supply over their life-cycle," says Heinonen.



In addition to the minelayer Pohjanmaa, which was decommissioned in 2013, four ships of the Rauma class and two Hämeenmaa minelayers, whose service lives will be concluded in 2022-2025, will be replaced by the Squadron 2020 corvettes.



The progress of construction in the design phase will continue with new recruits hired by Rauma Marine Constructions. "Rauma Marine Constructions has set up a mentoring program for this project, through which we hire 10-15 new designers for the shipyard. The purpose of the program is to transfer existing knowledge to the dock for the next generation," Pöntynen says.



The total cost of the replacement project for the Defense Forces is estimated at EUR 1.2 billion. The first vessels are to be introduced in 2021.



