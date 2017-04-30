World's Largest Amphibious Aircraft Finishes [Taxi] Test

(Source: Xinhua; published April 30, 2017)

China's large amphibious aircraft AG600 on Saturday successfully conducted its first [taxi] test in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai as it is preparing for its maiden flight.Other tests and check-ups are under way, according to the China Aviation Industry General Aircraft Co., Ltd.Designed to be the world's largest amphibious aircraft, the 37-meter AG600, with a wingspan of 38.8 meters, has a maximum take-off weight of 53.5 tonnes. It can collect 12 tonnes of water in 20 seconds, and transport up to 370 tonnes of water on a single tank of fuel.With excellent maneuverability and a relatively wide search scope range, the AG600 will be mainly used for maritime rescue, forest fire fighting, marine environment monitoring and protection.Aviation Industry Corp. of China said in March that AG600 would embark on its maiden flight over land in late May and on water in the second half of 2017.The aircraft developer has received orders for 17 AG600s.-ends-