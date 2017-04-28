Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 28, 2017)

General Electric, Lynn, Massachusetts, is being awarded a $670,739,634 performance-based logistics requirements type contract for repair, replacement and program support of 17 F414 engine components of F/A-18 E, F, and EA 18G aircrafts.



Delivery order N00383-17-D-BG01-0001 for five months of F414 depot component support performance based logistics support will be awarded concurrently with the contract.



This contract includes a three-year base period and one one-year optional period, which if exercised, will bring the contract value to $907,000,000. (Emphasis added—Ed.)



Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida (88 percent); and the remaining work will be completed at various General Electric supplier locations. Work is expected to be completed by April 2020, if the option is exercised, work will continue through April 2021.



Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $89,619,524 will be obligated to fund the delivery order, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One firm was solicited for this non-competitive requirement, and one offer was received in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1.



Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00383-17-D-BG01).



-ends-



