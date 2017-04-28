5th-Generation Fighters Arrive in Bulgaria

(Source: U.S. European Command; issued April 28, 2017)

After flying to Estonia for a four-hour "lightning" visit on April 25, two US Air Force F-35s flew to Bulgaria and back on April 28, accompanied by 20 support personnel each time. Eight F-35s have deployed to England for training. (USAF photo)





"This deployment clearly demonstrates our nation's contribution to the security and collective defense here in Europe," said Army Gen. Curtis M. Scaparrotti, the commander of U.S. European Command and NATO's supreme allied commander for Europe. "It shows we are serious about territorial integrity and will defend our interests with the most advanced capabilities our nation has to offer."



These movements were planned in advance and in close coordination with the Bulgarian government, Eucom officials said. The deployment allows the F-35A pilots and supporting airmen the opportunity to engage in familiarization training within the European theater while reassuring allies and partners of U.S. dedication to the enduring peace and stability of the region, according to U.S. Air Forces in Europe officials.

Tiny, but important, detail. Both US Air Force F-35As visiting Ämari AB (Estonia) had Lüneburg devices to hide their true radar signature. pic.twitter.com/QQbzSnGpv8 — Arto Pulkki (@APulkki) April 27, 2017



The aircraft and airmen are from the Air Force's 34th Fighter Squadron and the Air Force Reserve's 466th Fighter Squadron. Both units are based at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.



The F-35A's were joined by an Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, which departed from Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England. The air refueler is an Air Force Reserve aircraft forward-deployed from the 459th Air Reserve Wing at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, and showcases the command's ability to employ active and reserve airmen across the globe, Eucom officials said.



As the first European flying training deployment for the F-35A, these movements signify an important milestone and natural progression of the joint strike fighter program throughout Europe, the officials said.



This long-planned deployment continues to galvanize the U.S. commitment to security and stability throughout Europe, Eucom officials said. The aircraft and airmen began arriving in Europe April 15 and will remain for several weeks.



The F-35A forward deployments throughout Europe maximize opportunities for training while also strengthening the NATO alliance, the officials said. The introduction of the premier fifth-generation fighter to Europe brings state-of-the-art sensors, interoperability and a vast array of advanced air-to-air and air-to-surface munitions that will help maintain the fundamental territorial and air sovereignty rights of all nations, Eucom officials said. The fighter provides unprecedented precision-attack capability against current and emerging threats with unmatched lethality, survivability and interoperability, they said.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: A spokesman for the US Air Forces in Europe confirmed April 30 that the two F-35s “returned from Bulgaria on 28 April,” and landed back at RAF Lakenheath, from where they had flown out that same morning.)



(ends)





F-35As Arrive in Bulgaria

(Source: U.S. Air Forces in Europe; issued April 28, 2017)

GRAF IGNATIEVO AIR BASE, Bulgaria --- Two F-35A Lightning II aircraft and approximately 20 supporting Airmen arrived at Graf Ignatievo Air Base, Bulgaria, today, from RAF Lakenheath, England.



The F-35As are participating in the first-ever training deployment to Europe. The aircraft and total force Airmen are from the 34th Fighter Squadron, 388th Fighter Wing, and the Air Force Reserve’s 466th Fighter Squadron, 419th Fighter Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah.



Similar to the aircraft’s visit to Estonia on Tuesday, this training deployment has been planned for some time and was conducted in close coordination with Bulgarian allies. It allows the F-35A the opportunity to engage in familiarization training within the European theater while reassuring allies and partners of U.S. dedication to the enduring peace and stability of the region.



This is the first overseas flying training deployment of the U.S. Air Force’s F-35As. The deployment provides support to bolster the security of NATO allies and partners in Europe while demonstrating the U.S. commitment to regional and global security.



This training deployment signifies an important milestone and natural progression of the joint strike fighter program, allowing the U.S. to further demonstrate the operational capabilities of the aircraft. It also assists in refining the beddown requirements for the F-35A at RAF Lakenheath in order to enhance Europe’s ability to host the future capabilities of the Air Force and coalition team. Also, it helps to integrate with NATO’s infrastructure and enhance 5th generation aircraft interoperability.



The aircraft and Airmen began arriving in Europe on April 15, and are scheduled to remain in Bulgaria for a brief period of time before returning to RAF Lakenheath to continue their training deployment.



The KC-135 is from 459th Air Refueling Wing, Joint Base Andrews, Md., and is providing refueling support for the deployment to Bulgaria.



-ends-



