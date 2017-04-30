Military Is Fighting ‘£20bn Cash Crisis’ (excerpt)

(Source: The Sunday Times; published April 30, 2017)

The core plan for Britain’s armed forces will be revised after the election because of a funding crisis, The Times can reveal.The unravelling of the 2015 defence review is a blow for Sir Michael Fallon, the defence secretary. Sources questioned whether he could remain in post after an anticipated Conservative election victory in June given the problems that he has presided over at the Ministry of Defence (MoD). They include:• A lengthy delay in agreeing this year’s budget, which should have been finished in January but dragged into April. The Royal Navy had to receive hundreds of millions of pounds of extra cash to cover the cost of new warships and submarines. This impacted on funding for the army, the Royal Air Force and Joint Forces Command;• Doubts about a pledge to build a 50,000-strong fighting force capable of deploying on operations within eight years. MPs today warn that the plan to field a division is “central to the credibility of the army” but could be “fatally undermined” by funding pressures.• A £1.8 billion programme to buy a fleet of Apache helicopters and a £3 billion plan to buy and support nine maritime patrol aircraft from the United States are under threat. Both projects could be slowed down or reduced.•A de facto hiring freeze has been put in place affecting certain MoD civil servants seeking to move to a new posting, hitting morale after years of cuts.The debacle could push defence up the election agenda. Sir Michael attacked Jeremy Corbyn’s record on the military last week, while denying any problems with his own.“We are in a much worse state than Fallon acknowledges,” a retired general said. “It’s a definite emperor without clothes moment. There is a lot of shallowness in our armed forces.” (end of excerpt)-ends-