New Zealand – P-8A Aircraft and Associated Support

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Apr. 28, 2017)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to New Zealand for P-8A aircraft and associated support. The estimated cost is $1.46 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on April 27, 2017.



New Zealand has requested the potential sale of up to four (4) P-8A Patrol Aircraft. Each includes: commercial engines, Tactical Open Mission Software (TOMS), Electro-Optical (EO) and Infrared (IR) MX-20HD, AN/AAQ-2(V)1 Acoustic System, AN/APY-10 Radar, ALQ-240 Electronic Support Measures.



Also included are eight (8) Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio System (MIDS JTRS); five (5) Guardian Laser Transmitter Assemblies (GLTA) for the AN/AAQ-24(V)N; five (5) System Processors for AN/AAQ-24(V)N; thirty (30) AN/AAR-54 Missile Warning Sensors for the AN/AAQ-24(V)N; ten (10) LN-251 with Embedded Global Positioning Systems (GPS)/Inertial Navigations Systems (EGIs); support equipment; operation support systems; maintenance trainer/classrooms; publications; software, engineering, and logistics technical assistance; foreign Liaison officer support, contractor engineering technical services; repair and return; transportation; aircraft ferry; and other associated training, support equipment and services. The total estimated cost is $1.46 billion.



This proposed sale will enhance the foreign policy and national security of the United States by strengthening the security of a Major Non-NATO ally which has been, and continues to be, an important force for political stability within the region. New Zealand is a close ally in the region and an important partner on critical foreign policy and defense issues.



The Government of New Zealand intends to use these defense articles and services to continue its Maritime Surveillance Aircraft (MSA) capability, following retirement of its P-3K maritime patrol aircraft.



The sale will strengthen collective defense and enhance New Zealand’s regional and global allied contributions.



New Zealand has procured and operated U.S. produced P-3 MSA for over 40 years, providing critical capabilities to NATO and coalition maritime operations. New Zealand has maintained a close MSA acquisition and sustainment relationship with the U.S. Navy over this period. The proposed sale will allow New Zealand to recapitalize, modernize and sustain its MSA capability for the next 30 years. As a long-time P-3 operator, New Zealand will have no difficulty transitioning its MSA force to the P-8A and absorbing these aircraft into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support does not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor will be The Boeing Company, Seattle, WA. Additional contractors include:

-- Air Cruisers Co LLC

-- Arnprior Aerospace, Canada

-- AVOX Zodiac Aerospace

-- BAE

-- Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC)/EMS

-- Compass David Clark

-- DLS/NiaSat, Carlsbad, CA

-- DRS

-- Exelis, McLean VA

-- GC Micro, Petaluma, CA

-- General Electric, UK

-- Harris

-- Joint Electronics

-- Marin Baker

-- Northrop Grumman Corp, Falls Church, VA

-- Pole Zero, Cincinnati, OH

-- Raytheon, Waltham, MA

-- Raytheon, UK

-- Rockwell Collins, Cedar Rapids, IA

-- Spirit Aero, Wichita, KS

-- Symmetries Telephonics, Farmingdale, NY

-- Terma, Arlington, VA

-- Viking

-- WESCAM



There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require approximately five (5) contractor representatives to support the program in New Zealand.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



