Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 28, 2017)

The Boeing Co., Ridley Township, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $541,088,553 modification (P00064) to foreign military sales (Netherlands) contract W58RGZ-13-C-0002 for production lot 15 CH-47F cargo renew and new build helicopters.



Work will be performed in Ridley Township, Pennsylvania, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2020.



Fiscal 2010, 2016 and 2017 other funds in the amount of $541,088,553 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



