MIT Fires A Rocket Motor Made Using 3D-Printed Plastic -- It's not as ludicrous as it sounds (excerpt)

(Source: Endgadget; posted April 30, 2017)

By Jon Fingas

If you're going to 3D-print rocket parts, you'd want to make them out of metal to handle the stress, right? Not necessarily. MIT has successfully test-fired what it believes is the first completely 3D-printed rocket motor to be made with plastic casing.That's right -- an all too easily melted material was sitting a virtual hair's breadth away from super-hot propellant. It sounds like a recipe for disaster, but apparently it worked well -- it generated real thrust, and there was only a small amount of damage to the motor's throat after the initial run.A second test didn't fare so well (it would be useless for moving anything), but MIT hadn't intended for the motor to fire more than once. (end of excerpt)-ends-