USAF’s F-15 Modernization Program EPAWSS Successfully Completes Latest Milestone

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued May 01 2017)

With completion of the Critical Design Review the Eagle Passive/Active Warning Survivability System (EPAWSS) program remains on schedule to provide advanced electronic warfare capability to the warfighter.



In February, Boeing completed a successful Critical Design Review (CDR) for the Eagle Passive/Active Warning Survivability System (EPAWSS). This review follows BAE Systems’ CDR of the system’s electronic warfare (EW) suite that was completed at the end of 2016 in Nashua, New Hampshire.



“The EPAWSS Critical Design Review is an important step toward providing our F-15 air crew with a world class defensive and jamming system that will bring them home safely,” said Col. Tim Bailey, F-15 program manager for the U.S. Air Force. “Hats off to Boeing and BAE Systems for the impressive work that went into these reviews. Their efforts provide the foundation required to rapidly deliver this capability to the field.”



The goal of the EPAWSS program is to update the Air Force’s fleet of F-15 fighter aircraft with advanced EW technology in order to maximize mission effectiveness and survivability against current and emerging threats. Our new, all-digital EW system will provide advanced threat detection to help maintain the F-15’s air dominance, which is essential as this platform is scheduled to remain in active service for decades to come.



“Our entire team is driven by the importance of providing this enhanced EW technology to our warfighters in a timely manner,” said Brian Walters, vice president and general manager of Electronic Combat Solutions at BAE Systems. “EPAWSS provides a critical capability, and it is our mission to provide this capability on or ahead of schedule.”



EPAWSS Clears Key Design Milestone

(Source: BAE Systems; issued May 01, 2017)

F-15 aircrews are now a step closer to having the most advanced threat detection and counter-measures system on their fighter jets.



The Eagle Passive/Active Warning Survivability System (EPAWSS) recently completed its Critical Design Review, marking a significant milestone for a system that ultimately will be installed on more than 400 F-15Es and F-15Cs.



The EPAWSS will replace the Tactical Electronic Warfare System, or TEWS. Valued at more than $4 billion, the program is one of several technology-insertion programs that blends Boeing’s traditional support business with its core production programs. Boeing has selected BAE Systems as the subcontractor to develop the system.



Evelyn Moore, EPAWSS program manager, echoed Col. Bailey’s comments. "Right now, American sons and daughters are flying without this capability," Moore said. "The entire team feels it’s our job to protect them, and we are working hard to get this capability to the U.S. Air Force as soon as possible."



With the Critical Design Review complete, next steps for EPAWSS include aircraft modification to employ the counter threat system and then flight testing. The program is running about a month ahead of schedule.



