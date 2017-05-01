Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 01, 2017)

Raytheon Co., Marlborough, Massachusetts, is being awarded a $327,146,998 fixed-price-incentive (firm target) modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-14-C-5315) to exercise options for Air and Missile Defense Radar low-rate initial production.



This modification will provide for the first three Air and Missile Defense Radar low-rate initial production units, including non-recurring engineering efforts in support of production.



Work will be performed in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by October 2020. Fiscal 2017 and 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $327,146,998 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

