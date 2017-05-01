THAAD Missile Defense System Initially Capable In South Korea: Sources (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published May 01, 2017)

By Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali

WASHINGTON --- The U.S. military's THAAD missile defense system in South Korea has reached an initial operating capability to defend against North Korean missiles, U.S. officials said on Monday, forging ahead with the system despite staunch objections from China.Beijing has opposed activation of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), arguing the system's radar could be used to spy into its territory, despite assurances from Washington that THAAD is purely defensive.The United States is looking for China to use its influence with Pyongyang to rein in its advancing nuclear and missile programs, and it is unclear how Beijing will react to the development.U.S. President Donald Trump has said a "major, major conflict" with North Korea is possible, and THAAD's activation adds another layer of complexity to escalating tensions.The system has also generated controversy in South Korea. The favorite to win South Korea's presidential election on May 9, has called for deployment to be delayed until after the next administration is in place and can review the decision.Local residents have worried they will be a target for North Korean missiles.The U.S. officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the THAAD system was initially capable. It would not be fully operational for a period of months, however, one of the officials cautioned.A second official said South Korea established a "restricted operating zone control measure" over the THAAD site on April 30, to control air space. The official added the battery was now prepared to conduct initial operational missions. (end of excerpt)