Delivery of the First AIF Assault Rifles to the Army

(Source: French Army; issued May 03, 2017)

(Issued in French; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Having witnessed the failings of the HK 36 assault rifle acquired by Germany, France instead opted for the HK416 to replace its current FAMAS rifles, which will thus remain the last military rifles designed and produced in France. (FR army photo)

On May 3, 2017, the Directorate General of Armaments (DGA) received an initial batch of 400 HK416 F assault rifles intended for the French Army. This weapon was selected as part of the Arme individuelle du futur (Individual Weapon of the Future, AIF) program to replace the FAMAS, which has been in service in the French armed forces since the late 1970s.



This delivery takes place only eight months after award by the DGA of the contract for the implementation of the AIF program to the Heckler & Koch SAS France and Heckler & Koch GmbH group of companies on 22 September 2016.



In accordance with the 2014-2019 Military Program Law, 100,000 weapons and their accessories, along with initial support and training of users, are covered by the contract. Deliveries will continue for about ten years.



The HK416 F assault rifle is chambered for the NATO 5.56 mm round. It can fire rifle grenades and also be fitted with a 40 mm grenade launcher to increase its firepower. It will gradually replace all the FAMAS in service with the three services.



