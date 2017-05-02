Forgotten Waters: Minding the GIUK Gap

(Source: Center for a New American Security; issued May 02, 2017)

Geography still rules, despite the conceits of the jet age and the information age. Geography is where any discussion of the strategic environment must begin. To know a country’s geography provides clues to its intentions better than any wiretap of its national security meetings.The geography that concerned us in the “Forgotten Waters” exercise described in this paper is the North Atlantic passage between Greenland and Iceland to the west and the United Kingdom to the east: the GIUK Gap, as it was known throughout the Cold War. The key here is precisely the geography that cannot be seen from above: the underwater domain where the slope and composition of the bottom, as well as nearly isothermal temperatures, make for ideal sound propagation. This geography is further complicated by pipelines, communications cables, and economic exclusion zones. Indeed, below the surface of a boisterous ocean is a critical strategic world.The GIUK Gap forms the principal choke point between Russia’s great Northern Fleet and its strategic interests in the North Atlantic and all points south. The Russians, as a resurgent power, have modernized their military forces, but they still face the same geographical limitations as in the past. For a Russian warship to get from icy northern waters to the eastern Mediterranean, it must pass through the GIUK Gap.If American warships are sent with large numbers of troops and materiel to reinforce Europe, they must cross Atlantic waters infested with Russian submarines, surface vessels, or aircraft that transited south through the gap. It is here that the geographies of North America and Europe meet and intermesh.Because the GIUK Gap made for a perfect strategic gateway during the Cold War, the West invested heavily in capabilities there to keep the gate shut. Almost three decades since the Berlin Wall fell, the Gap is returning to its Cold War importance, but it is yet underappreciated by contemporary policymakers.NATO faces threats from all directions, so how can the Alliance also pay attention to the North Atlantic? How can it rebuild military capabilities and skillsets for this region when resources are constrained? Should the NATO members in the region adopt a defensive posture and protect convoys, or should they adopt an offensive posture and venture out to hunt subs, or perhaps both? Such questions, pondered by World War II naval planners, are once again relevant.The Forgotten Waters tabletop exercise concentrated on what is hidden from view, but is critical nevertheless. And something new and even larger informed this exercise: the vast increase in container shipping over the decades, underwater cables for electronic communications, and the growth of the American, Chinese, Indian, and other navies have made the seas as important as the dry land.-ends-