CAE Signs Training Solutions Contracts Valued At More Than C$375 Million

(Source: CAE, Inc.; issued May 2, 2017)

MONTREAL, Quebec --- CAE announced today at the 2017 World Aviation Training Conference and Tradeshow (WATS) a series of commercial aviation training solutions contracts and agreements with airlines worldwide, including Scandinavian Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines, Korean Air and new Chinese customer Donghai Airlines.



These agreements, valued at more than C$375 million, form part of the orders awarded to CAE during its fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017. They involve comprehensive cadet-to-captain training programs and the sale of 11 more full-flight simulators (FFS), which brings CAE's total FFS sales for fiscal year 2017 to 50.



The agreements, which highlight the span of CAE's commercial aviation training solutions, include:



1. Ab-initio pilot training agreements, illustrating CAE's support to the growing need for professional airline pilots:

-- A new ab-initio pilot training program for the creation of more than 380 professional pilots over the next 5 years to an undisclosed customer in Asia

-- A new ab-initio pilot training program for 100 professional pilots to an undisclosed customer in the Middle-East



2. Airline pilot and cabin crew training contracts, demonstrating the recurring nature of CAE's offering:

-- An exclusive training contract renewal for an additional 2 years for Airbus A320 and Boeing 737NG pilot training as well as cabin crew recruitment and training for Scandinavian Airlines in Europe

-- An exclusive Dornier Do320 and Saab 340/2000 pilot training contract with an undisclosed customer in Europe



3. Innovative training equipment, training centre operations and post-delivery services, including the sale of 11 full-flight simulators, reinforcing CAE's market leadership position:

-- One Airbus A350 full-flight simulator and one CAE 500XR Series flight training device to Ethiopian Airlines in Africa

-- One Boeing 737NG full-flight simulator and one CAE 400XR Series flight training device to Donghai Airlines in China, a new CAE customer

-- One C Series CS300 full-flight simulator to Korean Air in Korea

-- One Airbus A320 full-flight simulator and one CAE 400XR Series Airbus Pilot Transition (APT) Trainer to the Airbus Training Centre in Europe

-- One Airbus A320 full-flight simulator to Avenger Flight Group in the United States

-- One Boeing 737NG full-flight simulator to ChongQing Yu Xiang Aviation in China

-- Five full-flight simulators, including one Airbus A320, two Airbus A330, one Airbus A350 and one Boeing 767 to undisclosed customers in Asia and in North America

-- Over C$170 million in training centre operations, maintenance and updates services to customers worldwide, supporting our partners' needs in maintaining training assets and upgrading them to the latest aircraft fleet standard.



"We continue to see strong demand in the commercial aviation market and these agreements reaffirm CAE's position as the industry's leading global training partner of choice," said Nick Leontidis, CAE's Group President, Civil Aviation Training Solutions. "We are privileged to support our new and long-standing customers' growth and we look forward to shaping the future of training with them."





CAE is a global leader in training for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets. Backed by a 70-year record of industry firsts, we continue to help define global training standards with our innovative virtual-to-live training solutions to make flying safer, maintain defence force readiness and enhance patient safety. We have the broadest global presence in the industry, with 8,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries.



