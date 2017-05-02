Indian Army Successfully Test-Fires Brahmos Land-Attack Missile

(Source: Press Trust of India; published May 02, 2017)

The Block III version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile features an extended range of 450km, a top-attack capability, and is truck-mounted for mobility. It will give the Indian Army a new, powerful land-attack capability. (DRDO photo)

Must watch video

Army's strike 1 corps successfully test fires BrahMos LAC missile with accuracy of less than a meter. @NewsX @praveen71 pic.twitter.com/7X6ms6Akx5 — Ashish Singh (@AshishSinghNews) May 3, 2017

NEW DELHI --- The Indian Army on Tuesday successfully test fired an advanced version of the Brahmos land-attack cruise missile in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, revalidating the weapon’s strike capability.The land-to-land configuration of Brahmos missile was launched from a mobile autonomous launcher (MAL).The test firing of the block-III version of the missile demonstrated the weapon’s unmatched lethality of hitting the centre of a designated target with “bull’s eye” precision, a senior army officer said here.He said the supersonic cruise missile successfully hit the land-based target with desired precision in a “top attack configuration”, meeting all flight parameters in a copybook manner.The test firing involved high level and complex manoeuvring by the missile, said the official.-ends-