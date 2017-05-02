The land-to-land configuration of Brahmos missile was launched from a mobile autonomous launcher (MAL).
The test firing of the block-III version of the missile demonstrated the weapon’s unmatched lethality of hitting the centre of a designated target with “bull’s eye” precision, a senior army officer said here.
He said the supersonic cruise missile successfully hit the land-based target with desired precision in a “top attack configuration”, meeting all flight parameters in a copybook manner.
The test firing involved high level and complex manoeuvring by the missile, said the official.
