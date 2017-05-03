Rosoboronexport to Organize Russian Display at IDEF’17

(Source: Rostec; issued May 03, 2017)

JSC Rosoboronexport (part of the Rostec State Corporation) will organize a joint Russian display at IDEF’17, International Defense Industry Fair, which will be held in Istanbul on May 9-12, 2017.



Russia’s official delegation is headed by Mikhail Petukhov, Deputy Director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, Rosoboronexport’s delegation is headed by Vladimir Goncharov, head of the company’s Marketing Department.



“Military-technical cooperation between Russia and Turkey has now acquired a positive trend. Rosoboronexport has actively advised its Turkish partners on the supplies of military equipment since late 2016. The Turkish Ministry of National Defense is interested in a wide range of military equipment, in particular, various Russian air defense systems. We are also discussing a number of technical partnership projects envisaging joint development and production of advanced weapons”, - Vladimir Goncharov noted.



The joint Russian display at IDEF’17 attended by Rosoboronexport and JSC “Concern “AlmazAntey” will showcase a total of 240 pieces of military equipment. Rosoboronexport’s Stand 521 located in Exhibition Hall 5 will provide information on 200 pieces of various military equipment.



Turkish customers are expected to be peculiarly interested in the Russian air defense assets, including the S-400 Triumph air defense system, Tor-M2KM air defense system, Pantsir-S1 air defense missile-gun system and Igla-S air defense system. Representatives of the country’s Air Force will most likely turn their attention to the MiG-29M2 multirole fighter. Rosoboronexport’s officials believe that the greatest popularity with the Turkish Land Forces will be enjoyed by the armored vehicle protection assets including the Arena-E active protection system, Kornet-E antitank missile system and various Kalashnikov rifles.



The special exporter’s extensive business program at IDEF’2017 includes prescheduled meetings with the representatives of the government, Armed Forces and business community of Turkey and other Middle Eastern countries. “Rosoboronexport hopes that our participation in the exhibition will give an additional impetus to the development of bilateral relations. The exhibition gives us an excellent opportunity to present more detailed information on the unique specifications of the Russian weapons including the battle-tested ones,” Vladimir Goncharov added.



