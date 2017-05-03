Robonic Delivers Third-Generation Kontio Launchers to U.S. Army

(Source: Safran; issued May 03, 2017)

Robonic Ltd Oy (a subsidiary of Safran Electronics & Defense) working with Kratos has delivered two of its third-generation Kontio (type MC2555LLR) pneumatic launchers to the U.S. Army Targets Management Office, part of PEO STRI (Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation). After successfully completing testing last month, the two Kontio launchers are now operational.



Designed to support tactical unmanned air systems and target drones, this high pressure pneumatic launcher will be used to launch the CEi (a Kratos company) Firejet high-performance aerial targets.



"Delivery of our Kontio launcher to the U.S. Army is a major milestone for us as we work to develop advanced solutions to meet the demands of the target drone market," said Juha Moisio, Managing Director of Robonic. "We are proud to have delivered on our commitment and look forward to opportunities for future collaboration with this key customer. This achievement also represents a successful partnership, as we worked alongside Kratos throughout the duration of the program."



The Kontio launcher is a highly transportable universal launcher with a large mass and speed envelope which makes it highly suitable for several types of targets or tactical unmanned aerial vehicle. It is designed to launch air vehicles of up to 140 kg mass with a 70 m/s exit velocity or alternatively 500 kg masses at 37 m/s.



With its launchers delivered worldwide, Robonic has more than three decades of operational experience in supporting the evolving requirements of the global UAS industry and UAS end-users





Safran is a leading international high-technology group with three core businesses: Aerospace, Defence and Security (ongoing divestiture of Security business). Operating worldwide, the Group has 66,500 employees (Security included) and generated sales of 15.8 billion euros in 2016 (excluding Security). Safran is listed on Euronext Paris and is part of the CAC40 index, as well as the Euro Stoxx 50 European index.



Robonic Ltd Oy, based in Tampere, Finland, is a Safran Electronics & Defense owned engineering company that operates as the premier unmanned air system launcher manufacturer in Europe. Robonic's track record of pneumatic launching technology spans over three decades.



