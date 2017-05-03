Boeing No Longer Offering Harpoon to Arm LCS

(Source: Forecast International; issued May 03, 2017)

WASHINGTON --- Boeing is no longer involved in the competition to provide an over-the-horizon (OTH) cruise missile for the U.S. Navy's Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) and frigates.



The company pulled the Harpoon from the competition due to continuing requirements changes. These changes would have caused Boeing to provide a shipborne missile less capable than those carried by aircraft, according to Boeing officials.



This decision leaves the Raytheon/Kongsberg Naval Strike Missile (NSM) and Lockheed Martin's Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM) still involved in this competition.



Final bids on the OTH program are due to be submitted June 23



-ends-