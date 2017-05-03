Brazilian Submarines Equipped with New Torpedoes (excerpt)

(Source Dialogo; posted May 3, 2017)

By Andréa Barretto

Two of the five submarines in the Brazilian fleet have already been upgraded with new weapons and combat systems./Diálogo | 3 May 2017The Brazilian Navy (MB, per its Portuguese acronym) is planning an exercise to test its MK-48 torpedoes, a new weapon being installed in the national fleet’s five submarines. This training is meant to let service members in the Submarine Force Command observe the system in operation, and the torpedo in use.“The last launch was successfully done in October 2016, from the Tupi (S-30) submarine. It was done in the final phase of certification testing for the combat system. That exercise took place in the vicinity of Rio de Janeiro,” stated Rear Admiral Oscar Moreira da Silva Filho, commander of the Submarine Force, without specifying the date or location of the next torpedo launch training.The data collected in this kind of exercise is compiled and analyzed by MB service members, and then applied in the development of military doctrine on the use of torpedoes. The information is also shared with submariners in their academic training, like in the First MK-48 Operations Workshop, which was held in February. At the workshop, participants were able to update themselves on MK-48 torpedo handling, their use in combat situations, and their launch and guidance modes.The Tupi (S-30) is the second submersible from the MB squadron to complete the process of upgrading its combat system to enable MK-48 torpedo launching and control. This equipment was acquired from the U.S. Navy in 2007, and has become standard weaponry on Brazilian submarines, replacing the older MK-24 torpedo.The first submarine to add capacity for using the MK-48 torpedo was the Tapajó (S-33), in 2011. In October of that year, the vessel launched two reusable test torpedoes. Later, in 2013, the Tapajó (S-33) debuted its torpedo firing in international waters during a seven-month training exercise held with the U.S. Navy. (end of excerpt)-ends-