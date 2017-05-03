Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 3, 2017)

The Boeing Co., Mesa, Arizona, was awarded a $143,414,164 modification (P00005) to foreign military sales (Saudi Arabia) contract W58RGZ-16-C-0023 for a directed change for the Saudi Arabia National Guard II and III unique modifications to 24 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters.



Work will be performed in Mesa, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of April 1, 2022. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $3,909,521 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



