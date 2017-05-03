China Should Take Military Action Against THAAD Deployment: Military Expert

(Source: People's Daily Online; issued May 03, 2017)

China should take military countermeasures against THAAD deployment, a Chinese military expert said after the defense ministries of South Korea and the U.S. confirmed on May 2 that the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system is now operational in South Korea. The system reportedly has the initial capability to intercept North Korean missiles.



The deployment of THAAD poses a substantial threat to China. The system enables South Korea and its allies to monitor military projects in northern, northeastern and eastern China, Yang Chengjun, a senior military strategist of missile studies, told the Global Times.



Diplomatic channels have so far proven unable to stop the deployment of THAAD, Yang said, suggesting that China take military action to safeguard its national security. For instance, China could send more troops armed with advanced weapons to its northeast region, enhance air and naval forces and conduct regular anti-THAAD drills in the region. The country could also disclose more information about the deployment of its own advanced weapons, such as the DF-41 strategic missile, according to Yang.



