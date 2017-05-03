Statement from Defence Minister Sajjan

(Source: Canadian Department of National Defence; issued May 3, 2017)

OTTAWA –-- Defence Minister Harjit S. Sajjan issued the following statement today after addressing the Conference of Defence Associations Institute on the state of Canada’s defence:



“Over the last year and a half, the Government of Canada has worked hard to address the complex challenges facing the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF). Our comprehensive review of Canada’s defence policy has shown that successive governments have not delivered the stability of predictable, sustainable, long-term funding for Defence.



“Years of inadequate funding have left the CAF lacking the resources they need. From the Army to the Navy to the Air Force – our women and men have not received the equipment and support they need. A prime example is our Cormorant search and rescue helicopters. These helicopters provide a vital service that Canadians rely on. Yet the previous Government did not make any provisions for the needed upcoming mid-life upgrades.



“But the resourcing problems that I have found the most troubling are the ones that have directly affected our members. Canada’s governments have failed to properly equip our Reserve Force. Not only is there not enough equipment, but the training to use what equipment they have is lacking. Like our Regular Force, our Reserve Force are tremendously resourceful, and they perform extremely well, despite having been under-funded for so long.



“Governments have a responsibility to care for their militaries, resource them properly, and fund them in a responsible way that meets their needs. Canada’s new defence policy will be a plan to build an even stronger military. Most of all, it will be a plan to care for the women and men who put on the uniform. It will be a plan to care for their families. I look forward to doing right – now and for the long term – by those who defend Canada, our people, and our way of life.”



