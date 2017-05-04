Launch of Modernization Program for La Fayette-class Stealth Frigates

(Source: French Ministry of Defence; issued May 4, 2017)

(Issued in French; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

La Fayette (F-710) is the lead ship of the FLF class of stealth frigates, built during the first half of the 1990s and now in need of a major upgrade. Awarded to DCNS, the upgrade will begin in 2020 and the first of ship will be delivered in 2021. (USN photo)

PARIS --- On 2 May 2017, the Directorate-General for Armaments (DGA) awarded DCNS a contract for the modernization of three of the five La Fayette Frigates (FLF) serving in the French navy.



This award is in line with the decision of Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister of Defense, taken in the Ministerial Investment Committee, to launch this refit and upgrade program, in addition to building of new Intermediate-size Frigates under the Frégate de Taille Intermédiare (FTI) program, in order to maintain a fleet of fifteen first-rank frigates in navy service during the transition phase that will accompany the delivery of the FTI frigates, beginning in 2023.



This modernization project, which will start in 2020, will be carried out in Toulon in line with the scheduled technical shutdowns of the frigates. The first renovated FLF will be delivered in 2021.



Designed to fulfill prevention, protection and intervention missions, the La Fayette type frigates contribute to crisis management and the protection of French interests throughout the world. They entered service between 1996 and 2001.



The modernization will concern both the platform and the combat system. It will include renovations to the structure and electronic and computer systems to manage the ship's installations (propulsion, steering gear, power plant, etc.).



As regards the combat system, the combat management system, which manages the sensors and weapons, will be replaced by a version derived from that of the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, the tactical data links will be modernized and the Crotale anti-aircraft defense system will be replaced by two upgraded SADRAL launchers.



Finally, the FLF will be retrofitted with an anti-submarine capability with the integration of a hull-mounted sonar and anti-torpedo countermeasures.



-ends-

