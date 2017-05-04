Countering the Unlawful Use of Drones

(Source: Cobham; issued May 04, 2017)

Cobham Antenna Systems draws on its vast range of resources to provide antenna solutions for systems designed to compromise the unlawful use of drones. A selection of these antennas will be on display on the Cobham Booth, #1631, at AUVSI's XPONENTIAL 2017, 8-11 May, Dallas, USA.



The range consists of four main types of antenna which can be combined or configured in arrays for a multitude of scenarios. The antenna types are: Wideband Omni-Directional; Directional Helix, Directional Flat Panel; High Power Ultra-Wideband Directional. The antenna combinations will depend on the method of countering Drones, from straight forward jamming, to spoofing and direction finding. Cobham can help to offer the optimum solution.



Wideband Omni-Directional antennas can be used for general surveillance applications as well as high power jamming. Multiple wideband omnis can be phase or amplitude matched for use in Direction-Finding (DF) arrays.



Directional Helix antennas provide high gain and efficiency while reducing interference with nearby systems. Two bands can be contained within one unit and circular polarisation allows for the monitoring or countering of any threat.



Directional Flat Panel antennas provide high gain in a small unit size especially for higher frequencies. They can be used for monitoring or signal denial and are available in linear or circular polarisations depending on application.



High Power Ultra-Wideband Directional antennas can cover multiple bands within a single unit providing up to 10dBi gain. High power (100W) and circular polarisation provides a powerful combination of features.



