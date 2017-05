BMD-4 AFVS Will be Parachute-Dropped in Course of Trials in the Ryazan Region

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued May 04, 2017)

BMD-4 airborne fighting vehicles will be parachute-dropped from military transport aircraft in course of trials in the Ryazan region.



Preparation for the landing operation will be held in one of the Tula Airborne formations. The air-dropping will be conducted in the Ryazan region.



After being dropped from Il-76 aircraft, the vehicles will be tested. The landing trials will be held for the first time. More than 20 trials will be performed.



