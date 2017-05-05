Australia's Newest Cape Class Patrol Boat Joins Navy

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued May 05, 2017)

The first of two Austal-built Cape Class Patrol Boats has officially joined the Royal Australian Navy fleet.



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, said the new addition is a welcome boost for Navy and local defence industry.



“Austal says the $63 million project employed around 400 people at its Henderson shipyard in Western Australia and more than 350 on top of that in its supply chain and subcontractor workforce,” Minister Pyne said.



The first of the two boats, Australian Defence Vessel (ADV) Cape Fourcroy, was handed over to Navy by Austal and the Australian White Ensign was hoisted for the first time.



The boats will supplement Navy’s existing Armidale Class Patrol Boats as the current fleet undergoes deep maintenance.



“For the last two years, Defence has been operating up to two Cape Class Boats on loan from Australian Border Force to allow Navy to continue to meet its operational commitments,” Minister Pyne said.



“The last loan vessel will shortly be returned to Australian Border Force and be replaced by two new Cape Class Patrol Boats which Defence will lease until 2020.”



Minister Pyne said the boats will ensure there is no capability gap for Navy.



“The Cape Class Patrol Boats have proven themselves in the demanding environments required by Defence,” said Minister Pyne.



Cape Fourcroy will undertake integration training and sea assurance trials before being deployed to support border protection operations.



The second of the two vessels, Cape Inscription, will be received by Defence later this month.



