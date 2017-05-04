Minotaur Market to be Small But Steady

The Minotaur will continue to be produced to carry spacecraft into orbit that are too small to justify the use of large, expensive Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicles, or even Falcon 9s. Its primary customer will be the U.S. Air Force.



Although no Minotaur launches occurred between 2014 and 2016, Orbital ATK continues to gain contracts for the Minotaur, including one to launch ORS-5 and one to launch NRO-111.



Minotaur launch vehicles have also been used to carry NASA payloads into orbit. For example, a Minotaur V launched NASA's LADEE spacecraft in September 2013. However, the 1998 Commercial Space Act bars NASA from using rockets that contain government-built components unless no other alternative is available.



That will limit Minotaur launches to NASA, especially as a new crop of commercial lightweight launch vehicles, such as the Virgin Galactic LauncherOne and RocketLab Electron, enter the market.



In 2016, Orbital ATK attempted to convince regulators to allow it to use the Minotaur on the commercial market. Current U.S. government regulations bar the use of surplus ICBM motors on the commercial market. The Air Force sided with Orbital ATK, seeing a way to dispose of its retired ICBMs.



However, the FAA was convinced by startups entering the launch market that the use of former ICBM motors would disrupt the industry. That will block Orbital ATK from capitalizing on the growing number of small satellites being launched every year.



Still, Orbital ATK does market a commercial variant of the Minotaur. Known as the Minotaur C, the launch vehicle uses components from Minotaur launch vehicles and commercial Taurus and Pegasus launch vehicles. Skybox Imaging selected the Minotaur C to carry six of its spacecraft to orbit in 2017.



The market for the Minotaur will be small but steady going forward. With stiff global competition in the light- and medium-weight launcher market, there will be little international demand for the Minotaur. Most sales will be to the U.S. government, with the Air Force emerging as the Minotaur's most important customer. Sales will be supplemented by commercial and civil government orders.



