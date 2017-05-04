Russian Fighter Jets Intercepted Near Alaska

(Source: British Forces News; issued May 04, 2017)

After stepping up their flights around the Baltic and Japan, the Russian air force has now begun similar activities around Alaska, where F-22 Raptor fighters intercepted and escorted two Tu 95 Bear bombers and two Su-35 Flanker fighters. (USAF photo)

Two Tupolev Tu 95 Bear Bombers and two Su-35 'Flanker' jets were intercepted by US Air Force fighter jets on Thursday morning.



The jets were intercepted around 50 miles off the coast of Alaska as tensions between Russia and the West grow.



Two U.S. Air Force F-22 stealth fighter jets met the Russians which were performing a routine patrol when they came across them.



According to officials the Russian fighter jets were unarmed and remained in international airspace.



It follows another interception last month when US jets escorted two Russian bombers off the coast of Alaska.



-ends-

