Two Tupolev Tu 95 Bear Bombers and two Su-35 'Flanker' jets were intercepted by US Air Force fighter jets on Thursday morning.
The jets were intercepted around 50 miles off the coast of Alaska as tensions between Russia and the West grow.
Two U.S. Air Force F-22 stealth fighter jets met the Russians which were performing a routine patrol when they came across them.
According to officials the Russian fighter jets were unarmed and remained in international airspace.
It follows another interception last month when US jets escorted two Russian bombers off the coast of Alaska.
-ends-