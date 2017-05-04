Vector Space Systems Launches Test Rocket

(Source: Forecast International; issued May 04, 2017)

MOJAVE, Calif. -- Vector Space Systems has conducted a successful test launch of its P-19H engineering model of the Vector-R launch vehicle. It's the first in a series of flight tests that will enable Vector to evaluate technologies associated with the Vector family of launch vehicles.



The flight test, which took place in Mojave, Calif. on May 3, featured Vector’s first stage 5K-lbf engine and 3D additive manufacturing printed injector, which was successfully tested in December 2016, and developed in partnership with NASA’s Flight Opportunities Program.



Vector Space is one of many new entrants into the launch market. Companies like Virgin Orbit and Rocket Lab are designing lightweight launch vehicles that cater to small satellite operators. Small satellite operators currently launch their satellites as secondary payloads on larger launch vehicles. However, the lightweight launch vehicles offer more flexibility for the SmallSats, since that will be their primary customer.



Once operational, Vector plans to offer launches as low as $1.5 million per launch, with launches occurring at least once per week. That frequency could open new opportunities for SmallSat operators.



-ends-

