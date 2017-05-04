Dual-Payload Delivery: Ariane 5 Sends SGDC and KOREASAT-7 to Geostationary Transfer Orbit

(Source: Arianespace; issued May 4, 2017)

Arianespace orbited two telecommunications payloads for Brazil and South Korea on the 78th consecutive success performed with its Ariane 5 – confirming this vehicle’s position as the world reference for heavy launchers.



Lifting off from the Spaceport in French Guiana, today’s mission – designated Flight VA236 in Arianespace’s numbering system – delivered an estimated payload lift performance of 10,289 kg. to geostationary transfer orbit.



It carried SGDC (Geostationary Satellite for Communications and Defense) for VISIONA Tecnologia Espacial S.A. (on behalf of Brazilian operator Telebras S.A. and the Brazilian government); and KOREASAT-7, which will be operated by ktsat – a wholly-owned subsidiary of South Korea’s KT Corp. SGDC was deployed first in the flight sequence, separating from Ariane 5 at 28 minutes after liftoff, followed 8 minutes later by KOREASAT-7.



Both SGDC and KOREASAT-7 were produced by Thales Alenia Space using its Spacebus satellite platforms (Spacebus 4000C4 for SGDC; Spacebus 4000B2 for KOREASAT-7). This marks the seventh time Arianespace has performed a dual-payload flight with both satellites built by this spacecraft manufacturer.



Arianespace CEO Stéphane Israël offered his congratulations to all parties involved during post-launch comments from the Spaceport’s Jupiter control room, and added that Flight VA236 “served two special customers and countries.”



The VA236 mission success was recognized by Rémy Le Thuc, Thales Alenia Space’s Telecommunications Projects Vice President, who added: “Thanks to Stéphane Israël and the Arianespace team. Ariane 5 operated like clockwork, as usual, which is definitely due to your team’s know-how and skill. Great job!”



Providing relay capacity for South America



SGDC is the first satellite Arianespace has launched for Telebras S.A., performed within the framework of a contract with SGDC prime contractor VISIONA Tecnologia Espacial S.A.



It will operate from an orbital position of 75 deg. West with Ka- and X-band transponders, providing sovereign and secure means for Brazilian government and defense strategic communications, as well as high-quality Internet services to 100 percent of the Brazilian territory as part of the National Broadband Plan.



Meeting increased demand for services in Asia



KOREASAT-7 is the third KOREASAT satellite orbited by Arianespace for ktsat, following KOREASAT-3 and KOREASAT-6 – launched in September 1999 and December 2010, respectively.



When located at the 116 deg. East orbital slot, KOREASAT-7 will be used for a full range of video and data applications, including internet access, DTH (direct-to-home broadcasting), government communications and connectivity for VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) networks. Its coverage area encompasses Korea, the Philippines, the Indochinese Peninsula, India and Indonesia.



Arianespace’s 2017 launch schedule is on track



“With our fourth successful launch of the year, and the second with an Ariane 5, Arianespace is on track to deliver 12 launches this year as originally scheduled,” added Arianespace’s Israël.



All three members of Arianespace’s launcher family have been utilized so far in 2017 to loft payloads for the company’s clients. In addition to the previous Ariane 5 mission (Flight VA235 with SKY Brasil-1 and Telkom 3S, conducted in February), the medium-lift Soyuz was in action during January to orbit Hispasat 36W-1, and the lightweight Vega lofted Sentinel-2B in March.



Arianespace’s next launch – Soyuz Flight VS17, scheduled from the Spaceport on May 18 – will carry the SES-15 satellite for global operator SES.



(ends)



Airbus Safran Launchers: 78th Consecutive Successful Launch for Ariane 5

(Source: Airbus Safran Launchers; issued May 04, 2017)

For its second launch of the year, Ariane 5 successfully completed its mission from the European space port of Kourou (French Guiana) for the 78th consecutive time, placing two telecommunications satellites in geostationary transfer orbit (GTO).



"My first thanks go to the teams of Airbus Safran Launchers and Arianespace who ensured the necessary interventions to guarantee the safety and the performance of the Ariane 5 launcher, whose launch had to be postponed due to the work stoppage the Space Center Guyana,” said Alain Charmeau, CEO of Airbus Safran Launchers. "Together we will now take on a new challenge: five more launches in 7 months. With Ariane 5, we must renew our efforts to prove that our launcher is constantly adapting to be more efficient and competitive. I would also like to express our gratitude to the European Space Agency and CNES for their renewed confidence and support. "



The launch performance achieved by this Ariane 5 ECA was 10,289 kg in GTO (of which around 9,415 kg was accounted for by the satellites). The launcher improvement program enabled an optimized GTO orbit to be used, with an inclination reduced to 4° in order to minimize the energy the satellites need to reach their final orbit and satisfy fully Arianespace customers.



The lower satellite carried by this Ariane 5, under the SYLDA (Ariane dual launch system), was the heaviest ever placed on the LVA 3936 (Launch Vehicle Adaptor). This special adaptor was used to make up for the difference between the usual diameter of the launcher (3,936 mm) and that of the payloads (1,780 mm).



Operational in the field of commercial launchers since 2015, Airbus Safran Launchers was definitively completed on 1 July 2016 and became a 74% majority shareholder of Arianespace on 31 December 2016. This new governance makes possible an overall approach to market needs from launcher design and construction up to commercialization, thus reinforcing industrial efficiency and operational flexibility for the benefit of Arianespace’s customers.



Ariane 5 is the spearhead of European know-how and one of the most wide-ranging and ambitious space programs in the world. Its flexibility enables it to transport heavy payloads into low Earth orbit, several satellites into medium Earth orbit or, as it is the case today, one or two satellites into geostationary transfer orbit with an optimized lifetime.



Airbus Safran Launchers is lead contractor for the Ariane 5 launchers. The company coordinates an industrial network of more than 550 companies in 12 European countries (including more than 100 Small and Medium Enterprises). Airbus Safran Launchers oversees the entire industrial chain, from management of launcher performance upgrades, to production management, to final adjustment with supply of the mission flight software and, from now on, its marketing through Arianespace. This chain includes equipment and structures, engines manufacturing, integration of the various stages and finally launcher integration in French Guiana.



Airbus Safran Launchers is also industrial lead contractor for Europe’s future Ariane 6 launcher, which is scheduled for a first flight in 2020 and which will replace Ariane 5 in about 2023.



The Ariane 236 flight in figures:

-- 92nd launch of an Ariane 5

-- 610st launch of an Ariane 5 ECA

-- 15th Ariane 5 launch with Airbus Safran Launchers as lead contractor

-- 66th consecutive success by a launcher fitted with a Vulcain 2 engine

-- 134th consecutive success by a launcher fitted with the HM7B engine.





-ends-

