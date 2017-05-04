Punj Lloyd and IWI Set-Up India’s First Private Sector Small Arms Manufacturing Plant at Malanpur, Madhya Pradesh

(Source: Israel Weapon Industries; issued May 4, 2017)

After several failed attempts to develop its own range of small arms, India has now decided to buy those developed by Israel Weapons Industries, which will be made locally through a joint venture company. (IWI photo)

MALANPUR, India --- Diversified conglomerate Punj Lloyd and its JV Partner, Israel Weapon Industries (IWI), today inaugurated the country’s first private-sector small arms manufacturing plant at Malanpur in Madhya Pradesh.



Presided over by the Honourable Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and the Honourable Minister of Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Drinking Water & Sanitation, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, the inauguration was attended by personnel from the Indian Armed Forces, State Police, Coastguard, Paramilitary, the media and dignitaries from the Indian Administrative Service.



The joint venture company, Punj Lloyd Raksha Systems (PLR) will be manufacturing small arms for the Indian Defence Forces and also for export.



Speaking on the occasion, Samy Katsav, Chairman, SK Group said, “We are indeed fortunate to have in Punj Lloyd a reliable and knowledgeable partner. It is after a lot of due diligence in the Indian market that we identified Punj Lloyd for this partnership. Through this collaboration, we offer the combination of battle proven combat technology of IWI and the proficiency of a renowned Indian business partner. I am extremely upbeat about the opportunities in the sector and confident of contributing to the Make in India programme.”



Punj Lloyd Chairman Atul Punj said, “This is the first opportunity for the country to get its own ‘Made in India’ Small Arms.The need of the hour is to replace the country’s defence weapons with sophisticated and high precision products and Punj Lloyd Raksha Systems is the answer to the country’s immediate need.” Further Mr Punj said, “These are tried and tested battle proven products already being used within the country. It is the first time in India that we are coming together with the complete technology to manufacture these products as ‘Made in India’.”



Present on the occasion, Michel Ben-Baruch, Head of SIBAT, Israel Ministry of Defence said, “Israel's Ministry of Defense fully and wholeheartedly supports this cooperation and will continue to support the transfer of technology and information also in the future, for the betterment of improved advanced tools. Israel and India consider their defense industry cooperation as a monumental step forward, towards a future of immense potential."



H.E. Daniel Carmon, Israel’s Ambassador to India said, “Now celebrating 25 years, India and Israel’s growing partnership is multifaceted and ever expanding. The relationship is built on the strengths of each country, contributing to the security and prosperity of both peoples. I applaud the establishment of joint cooperation ventures, such as between Punj Lloyd and Israel Weapons Industries, taking up Israeli President Rivlin’s call for Israel to ‘Make in India, Make with India’. I hope to see many more such joint endeavors ranging from Security to Food Security, Water to Cyber, Start-up to Space.”





Punj Lloyd brings strong capabilities in Defence across Land Systems, Aerospace, Small Arms and Homeland Security. The objective is to develop genuine force multipliers in providing a decisive edge to the Indian Armed Forces and building a robust indigenous defence industrial base. Some of the Group’s clients in Defence include Ordnance Factory Board, Gun Carriage Factory, Jabalpur, HAL, DLW, AHPL, Fincantieri, SAAB, Toshiba, Metso, Inox Wind among others.



Israel Weapon Industries (IWI) is a member of the SK Group and is a world leader in the production, marketing, design and development of unrivalled weapons for over 80 years. All IWI weapons have been battle proven around the world under adverse and extreme environmental conditions. They include the TAVOR Assault Rifles, three calibre X95 (Assault Rifle & SMG), NEGEV Light Machine Guns, GALIL ACE Assault Rifles, GALIL SNIPER Semi-Automatic Rifle, UZI SMG and JERICHO pistols.



