It's Liftoff! China-Built Plane Takes to the Sky

(Source: China Daily; posted May 5, 2017)

By Wang Ying

For the first time in aviation history, the maiden flight of a major aircraft was broadcast live on TV and the internet from the flight deck of the plane, demonstrating China’s huge degree of confidence in its C919 passenger jet. (Longshi photo via Twitter)





Around 3,000 people witnessed the historic moment of the twin-engine, single-aisle aircraft's debut.



The C919 project was launched in 2006. Two years later, the C919 maker Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) was established in Shanghai, considering the city's technology advantage in aviation industry and the maturity of the market.

Watch the exciting moment of taking off of China's first domestically made #aircraft C919. #MadeByChina pic.twitter.com/i0oNKWbhDw — China Daily USA (@ChinaDailyUSA) May 5, 2017



Before the flight, the C919 has passed a series of strict tests since rolling off the assembly line in November 2015. To date, COMAC has received 570 orders from 23 clients for the C919.





